It's even worse than it appears.
Monday, January 8, 2018
Oprah for president really is fake news. The press should back off. There is no presidential election coming up any time soon.#
I watched the beginning of the Golden Globes, the hubris still fully on display, with added depravity. I bet most of the people there used to kiss up to Harvey Weinstein. The "joke" about his death in 20 years seemed to tempt fate. Turned it off. These are not moral leaders.#
Something I wrote on Facebook three years ago#

