My iPhone is complaining about how I'm almost out of space. it says I can get more space by letting it upload all my photos to iCloud. The phone needs some AI because I deleted all my photos in an attempt to get rid of the message (copying them to a local 5TB disk, no I don't need your storage Apple).#
I wish my iPhone had a button that I could click that would say -- delete all the shit that I never use or listen to or watch to free up 1/2 the space on the phone.#
It seems the computer would be better at this than I am. I can't find all the shit I never use or listen to or watch. That's probably why I never use it, listen to it or watch it. ;-)#