What if two networks, say Netflix and Amazon, did a deal. They would both do 1-hour-weekly dramas, one the reboot of The West Wing, and the other a Republican version. Find a prominent Democrat-leaning celebrity to be POTUS on the Democratic show, and a prominent Republican for the other. Offer the first job to Oprah, if she doesn't want to do it, how about Barack or Michelle Obama? Joe Biden. Hillary Clinton? Lawrence O'Donnell or Rosie O'Donnell or maybe someone from CNN like Brian Stelter. And then privately tell the president that he could have the second job, permanently, no impeachment -- president for life, on TV. Everyone can be entertained by all the crazy shit Trump tweets. He can nuke anyone he wants because it'll just be on TV. I think he might go for it. His "base" would go apeshit. Let Trump be Trump! (Note: He has to resign the real presidency before he can have the TV job.)#