I have no idea what Facebook announced
They announced
something
.
What this all means, I have no freaking clue.
Since the Algorithm is proprietary, I don't know what it did before that was so different. I gather they're
reneging
on their deal with professional journalism?
I always thought friends had huge influence over what I see in the timeline.
And won't Putin still be able to buy ads to fuel the virality of his mischief?
Last update: Friday January 12, 2018; 9:01 AM EST.