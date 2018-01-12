I've been pushing the idea of Occam's News, where we talk about what's obvious not what we can prove. Michael Wolff's approach is exactly that. It's not what you can prove, but it's what we know anyway. Both this and proof-based news are valid and needed.#
Wars are fought with Occam's spy info, and guesswork about what the enemy is doing, and trying to figure out what's a decoy and what's real.#
Also medicine. Sometimes they don't know what disease you have and they just start treating the one they think you might have and see if it works.#
Programming, what I do, is most definitely not Occam-like, it's proof-based. But debugging is very much an Occam art.#