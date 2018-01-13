SCRIPTING NEWS
Wondering..
I wonder sometimes what goes thru people's minds when you offer to help and it's something you're expert in, and they ignore you.
It's been happening with news people constantly since I stared working on news software and formats on the web.
I can't imagine what ulterior motive they think I have. I don't make any money from the work. I do it because I am sure that unless news thrives on the net we are totally screwed.
Don't they see that too?
