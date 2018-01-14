Yesterday Mathew Ingram, a longtime friend and professional journalist, put out a call for feeds for a reboot of his use of RSS. #
This got me thinking. What if a community created such a list of feeds, and did it over a period of weeks or months, with discussion, and a certain amount of deliberation. #
We could use the tools of open source to do this project. #
So, I've set up a new GitHub repository where we can work on that list of feeds. I'll write a small piece of software that periodically turns that collection into an OPML file suitable for use in a feed reader. From there who knows what happens, but just getting a list of feeds for journalists to follow, collaboratively, while it doesn't involve much work or technical know-how, would be a major improvement over the way we all do this individually, for ourselves. #