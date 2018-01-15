SCRIPTING NEWS
Facebook is not thriving, for me
I'm guessing what
Facebook saw
in numbers is what I feel as a user. It's drying up.
The most interesting part of Facebook is the On This a Day In feature, and even that is starting to scare me as we relive 2016 and 2017.
It's very quiet on Facebook these days. And to the extent it's not quiet it's profoundly depressing.
I don't feel it's too hyper to say Facebook is dying.
Not sure there was anything they could have done to prevent it, but a dramatic U-turn away from news says, to me, they see it too now.
