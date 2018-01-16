SCRIPTING NEWS
River5 michegas continued
#
The
thread
continues.
#
I believe I have found the least disruptive way to fix the file-read synchronization problem.
#
Here's a
gist
containing a new local routine that reads an XML feed.
#
Note that we save processing of new items for the end, and don't do any processing until the feed river is in the cache.
#
Update: I have the changes
implemented
locally, testing.
#
Last update: Tuesday January 16, 2018; 2:01 PM EST.