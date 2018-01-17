The Feeds for Journalists OPML file is now available. You can use this file to subsribe to all the feeds in any feed reader. It will be updated periodically, so check back. Even better if your reader allows you to subscribe to OPML files, a drum I've been beating for a long time. Then you'll get the updates automatically. #
Back when blogging was young, I was the chief blogger in some sense. I got a lot of shit. I was surprised then, not now. The picture people painted wasn't me. Reading their stories, I sounded like the little capitalist dude in the Monopoly game.#
Reading this reminds me of the stink that people in tech put on RSS. There never was anything wrong with RSS, no data behind any of the things that were said, but people, some who even thought we were friends, said some very ugly Trump-like things about RSS. (Actually even worse.) #
That's the sad thing about Trump, not just that he is such a flawed awful human being who is our president, but that if you live long enough, you've met plenty of other people who take exactly those kinds of shortcuts just to hurt other people. #