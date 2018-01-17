It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
The Feeds for Journalists OPML file is now available. You can use this file to subsribe to all the feeds in any feed reader. It will be updated periodically, so check back. Even better if your reader allows you to subscribe to OPML files, a drum I've been beating for a long time. Then you'll get the updates automatically. #
New this.how doc on Black Lives Matter. #
Piero Macchioni, an Italian journalist, on Feeds for Journalists. #
Back when blogging was young, I was the chief blogger in some sense. I got a lot of shit. I was surprised then, not now. The picture people painted wasn't me. Reading their stories, I sounded like the little capitalist dude in the Monopoly game.#
How Trump stank up Haiti#

