SCRIPTING NEWS
It's even worse than it appears.
Little wrecked ecosystems
#
With
Google Reader shutting down and Facebook pulling out of news, and now HuffPost withdrawing, I feel great. Vindicated. Optimistic once again.
#
There is no magic to platforms. Corporate platforms always end up as puddles. Little wrecked ecosystems that started with great bluster.
#
The only platforms worth developing for are ones without a platform vendor. That is, open platforms based on open formats and protocols.
#
I was
asked
why Google Reader is on my list.
#
They didn't support all of RSS, so blogging became limited to what Google Reader understood. And then they just threw it all out, like a massive oil spill, and did nothing to clean it up. In the end it would have been better if it never existed.
#
© 1994-2017
Dave Winer
.
Last update: Thursday January 18, 2018; 1:01 PM EST.