Most of the XML vs JSON stuff is bullshit, but this one is not. Having worked extensively with both formats, I have to say jerf has got it right. But there are two criteria that need to be added:#
#4: If the format was designed before JSON existed, use XML.#
#5: If there already is an XML format that does what you're doing, it's better to just use it, instead of inventing a new "better" one in JSON, because you'll still have to support the XML way of doing it, and net-net that's more complicated, more work and more confusing.#