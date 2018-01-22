SCRIPTING NEWS
It's even worse than it appears.
I should probably patent this but I won't
#
In a text chat with a friend, I was going to say something sexy but thought better of it. I should confirm that she welcomes it.
#
Yes means yes
after all.
#
Then I thought wow that would be a pretty cool feature to add to chat.
#
I
prototyped
it in less than a minute. Of course I told her about it, and that became the joke, not the sexy thing, which I have now forgotten.
💥
#
© 1994-2017
Dave Winer
.
Last update: Monday January 22, 2018; 1:01 PM EST.