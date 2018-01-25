There might be more but this is what I thought of so far.#
I've done all of this, and continue to, and my Twitter timeline is remarkably Trump-free. But it's a chronic condition, you have to keep monitoring it for new outbreaks. #
You might think that "exposing" his corruption or idiocy is some kind of public service, but it's not. John Dvorak, a classic Internet troll, explains how it works. That's Trump. He wants you to think he wants to be shown the light. That's why the Repubs say things like they want to protect the Dreamers, just so you'll argue with them and waste energy and time and attention on it. Meanwhile they're giving themselves your money. So if you help them distribute their BS, you're part of the problem. Don't be part of the problem. Give yourself a Trumpectomy today.#