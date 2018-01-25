It's even worse than it appears.
Thursday, January 25, 2018
A UX tip for Twitter. Add a spam button like Gmail's.#
Vivian Schiller: "No self-respecting secret society would call itself a secret society."#
The way I help fight fake news of all kinds is when I see it, I unfollow the person who brought it to me.#
How to give yourself a Trumpectomy#

