Thought of a BitCoin-like game, maybe like Fallout Shelter. You do things to mine new coins, and keep the ledgers balanced. The cute thing is that it's real. The profits would go to the developer of course.#
Schumer may have made a tactical mistake. Now the Repubs can say that Dems blocked citizenship for Dreamers. Better to make a counter-proposal with no funding for the wall and without the other stuff.#
When I was in college a second cousin who was in his 40s would tease me about my supposed sexual conquests. I wasn't nearly as prolific as he imagined. And he was being funny, I knew that, but it was also mildly irritating. Male bonding. Now I find myself tempted to do it to my younger compadres. But so far, mostly, I've resisted. 💥#
I spied an exchange on Twitter between Bruce Sterling and an open source advocate. Sterling's account is private, so I had to check for permission. Not sure how much you'll be able to see of the exchange. #
The other guy said philathropists like George Soroos should get behind open source as a way of balancing the power of BigCo's like Google and Facebook. #
Sterling pointed out that Facebook does a lot of open source. It's true they do. But it's different. Then I realized it's the same confusion news people created about blogging when they claimed to be bloggers a number of years ago. Yes, technically Facebook is doing open source, but not the way most people think. It doesn't make Facebook open. Quite the opposite, it's a huge death trap for the web. Suffocates it. A roach motel for the open web.#
So Facebook is not open as in the open web. And reporters aren't bloggers, they're still professionals with all the limits that come from working for other people. You're getting a corporate product in both cases, yet the implication is that you're getting something open and uncontrolled. But open source projects sponsored by big tech companies are as controlled as their products and user experience. #
There ought to be a different name for what they do. Or we have to help people understand that there's a difference between platforms without platform vendors and what Facebook and Google do. #