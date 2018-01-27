SCRIPTING NEWS
My free-of-style programming method
There's no name for the programming method I use.
I have to hit a target that's two miles away, and I'm not sure of the direction.
So I put a target out a short distance out, aim, hit it.
Then I go off in a direction that feels right.
Do that for a while.
Maybe go back to the beginning.
And it might be in a different place now.
Not sure what to call this.
Maybe call it wander around until I find what I'm looking for, whatever that is.
