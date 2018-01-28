It's even worse than it appears.
Sunday, January 28, 2018
A feature request for Amazon re S3, case-insensitive URLs. #
Years ago we were excited that humanity was moving on to the web. About what it meant. One of the things I liked to talk about then is how we all have the same size bodies on the web. That's still somewhat true. We invented follower counts, to give the illusion that some bodies are bigger. The illusion is proving elusive. 💥#
Twitter is a source of "fake followers"#

