A few days ago a Facebook friend posted a screen shot of a fake tweet. It made it appear as if Trump had said something that he had not. It had been debunked by Snopes. So I immediately posted a link to the Snopes piece, and asked my friend to remove the post. A few hours go by, another commenter says it's fake, and another says it's funny. It's already been shared a few times. I posted another comment. Please let's get this off Facebook. After a few days it's been shared more and it's still there.#
It seems there ought to be a button that says this has been debunked on Snopes, and that ought to be enough to put the post in quarantine until the author shows up. And if they don't show up after a couple of days, just delete it (and all the shares please).#
BTW, it's actually very easy to use a browser debugger to change the words of any tweet. For example, I can make it appear that Trump is a deadhead. I think we know for sure Trump has never sang Uncle John's Band in a tweet. 🚀#