It's even worse than it appears.
Sunday, February 11, 2018
Good morning sports fans!#
I'm glad Isaiah Thomas is on the Lakers and no longer with the Cavs. For him where's the upside. With Kyrie Irving as the point guard the Cavs made it to the finals three times and won a title once. So if Thomas gets the Cavs to the finals, so what. Where's the upside. With the Celtics, they had a goal. Rise to new glory. A newly reborn franchise. A worthy cause. Now he's back where he belongs with tons of upside and a chance to shine as a team leader instead of a sidekick. Everyone who plays alongside LeBron will have the same problem. Makes you wonder what LeBron's next move will be after this season with Cleveland, win or lose.#
Added a small feature to my CMS. Now story pages like this one, have the publication date and time at the top of the page, just above the title. Screen shot. It's one of my pet peeves, that it's hard to tell when a story was published. The info was on my story pages, but it was in the footer, and it was the last time the page was built. Not good enough. Now you can tell when a story was written, and it's up front where it belongs. #
A personal note#

© 1994-2017 Dave Winer.

Last update: Sunday February 11, 2018; 12:02 PM EST.