Good morning sports fans!#
I'm glad Isaiah Thomas is on the Lakers
and no longer with the Cavs. For him where's the upside. With Kyrie Irving as the point guard the Cavs made it to the finals
three times and won a title once. So if Thomas gets the Cavs to the finals, so what. Where's the upside. With the Celtics, they had a goal. Rise to new glory. A newly reborn franchise. A worthy cause. Now he's back where he belongs with tons of upside and a chance to shine as a team leader instead of a sidekick. Everyone who plays alongside LeBron will have the same problem. Makes you wonder what LeBron's next move will be after this season with Cleveland, win or lose.#
Added a small feature to my CMS. Now story pages like this one
, have the publication date and time at the top of the page, just above the title. Screen shot
. It's one of my pet peeves, that it's hard to tell when a story was published. The info was on my story pages, but it was in the footer, and it was the last time the page was built. Not good enough. Now you can tell when a story was written, and it's up front where it belongs. #
- Something happened -- my mom died on Monday.#
- I wish I never had to write those words. #
- I wish I didn't have to click Publish.#
- To personal friends who are just finding out about this now, apologies. I got in touch with a few people personally in a very scattered way, this week. Her death was unexpected, a shock, but in a way not unexpected. She was 85, her health was in decline. She wanted to be in control of her death, and in the end she was. It didn't happen exactly the way she wanted, she died in a hospital, but it was quick, decisive, she didn't linger in decline. This was very important to her. #
- My mom read this blog, probably every word, and I was always aware of it, so I stayed away from taboo subjects in my family. Now that my parents and uncles and grandparents are gone, it may free me up a bit. How will I use that freedom? Maybe not at all. But I can become a broader kind of writer. There are stories to tell! ❤️#
- I loved my mom, deeply. I'm finding that out now in new ways. We are very much the same kind of person, and we clashed often. She was a Mets fan too (of course). We came up with the idea of Shea Stadium Rules, to remind us that we were mostly on the same side, at least for what was important. #
- I got my righteous indignation from her. You never wondered what her opinion was. My mom was a natural born blogger. Before there were blogs she wrote Letters to the Editor of the New York Times.#
- She made her city better. She made childrens' lives better. She lived her values.#
- Anyway, we're still here, for now. Let's make the most of it!#
- PS: I thought about it more, my mom was't just an NBB, she was the NBB, as far as I was concerned. When I imagined a blogger, she was who I thought of. When I said Julia Child would have been a great blogger, I was really thinking that my mom would be. I didn't want to make this stuff personal, and people already make condescending analogies about moms and tech, so I let Julia be the stand-in.#
- PPS: My mom was a blogger, but she was terrible at technology. She had a Mac early-on. She insisted her psychology interns and students use a computer. If they didn't she didn't want them. "Too stupid," she said. But still she never wanted to actually learn how to do it. I wanted her to take a class. Please learn how to use these tools, I said. Never happened. #