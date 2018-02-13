Steven Sinofski wrote a thread about Apple, and the realities of supersize tech companies. He has experience as product lead at Microsoft through the 90s. I observed that it might be nice if a leading web pub, with permission of course, adapted such threads to a more readable format, and added links. #
Also while Steven was leading Microsoft, the web was booming and they were cross-purposes. MS denied it then, but they lost an antitrust case about it, so I think we know they were. Thing is we need both open and proprietary, or we'd all still be using Unix command lines (I do, but wouldn't want to force it on anyone). We also need rules to keep the behemoths from trying to ingest the commons.#