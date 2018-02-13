I wrote off the Warriors, too boring, what are they going to do, win another title? Seen that show. But Steve Kerr found a way to turn in a different direction, and it is brilliant, and makes me want to watch the Warriors again. Remarkable.#
It's the same theory I have for conferences. When I tried out what Kerr is doing the result was BloggerCon. It was amazing what happens when you turn the audience into speakers. But it only works with certain people. When they imported me into a conference in Nashville to do a session, it blew up. A bunch of Limbaughs showed up. Eventually I sat down and let the room go crazy. #
You need a strong respected central guy like Kerr to make it work. So it probably won't work for teams like the Pelicans or Kings, for example, and certainly not the Knicks! 💥#
And you need players like Andre Iguodala and David West and Draymond Green and on and on. Look at the intellectual talent they have. Unparalleled. And their minds will just get better as their bodies age.#