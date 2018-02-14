I'm not sure I ever knew this but the Library of Congress archived a bunch of blogs that covered 9/11, including Scripting News. #
I'm coming around to the idea of publishing certain ideas and news only, exclusively on my blog. If you don't read the blog you don't get the benefit. That might be a good way to help the open web. It certainly is consistent with "living my values."#
Meanwhile here's another thread I just posted on Twitter. Again, I apologize. I need to do this stuff here. Something about Twitter keeps sucking me in. #