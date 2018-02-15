In 1984, I wrote an article for BYTE about "laptop" computers, and the software you'd want to use on such a machine. Note that laptops didn't exist yet, but they were about to, and btw, I knew. I was non-disclosed and had a prototype of the Data General One which was more or less the first. #
I got credit in William Safire's NYT column for coining the term laptop, even though I didn't. It was already in use at the time. Friends said I shouldn't have been so honest, Safire's column on language was authoritative. But wtf, I have a hard time taking credit for other people's innovation. Go figure. #