Saturday, February 17, 2018
This talk by Bruce Sterling at the Reboot conference in 2009 has new relevance for me, given the big event at the beginning of the month. All of a sudden change seems very possible, as Sterling's theory predicts. It's remarkable to me how fixed-in-place you get until a big tree falls, and now there's new light shining on new life. Not surprising that I wrote that blog post a couple of weeks after Father's Day in 2009. And it's pretty cool that my mind took me back to it at this moment, the bookend for Father's Day (which for some reason I'm not calling Mother's Day, probably because that doesn't do it justice, no matter how influential fathers are, mothers are where we came from).#
