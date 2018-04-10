I now better-understand the concern of South Asians re Apu. They are getting bullied, reduced to stereotype. Apu is funny to us, but not to them.#
The analogy is not true. As a Jew, I've never had someone call me Krusty. If it happened I would have no idea what they were talking about. Not so with Apu and Indians.#
We have trouble understanding the problem with Apu because we love him. But they don't love him. I'm not sure what to do about it, but the people who write The Simpsons said pretty much exactly the worst thing about it in the latest episode.#