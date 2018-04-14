I want a future-of-news conference where we plan new open systems for news publishing and reading, without sponsorship of big tech companies such as Facebook or Google. #
There would be a session at the conference entitled How To Get Facebook and Google to Give Us Money, and it would be off-topic at every other session. That way the sessions wouldn't all be repetitive expressions of powerlessness and we could get some work done.#
People who were at BloggerCon will recognize this as the How To Make Money With Your Blog session at that conference. We swept up all the powerlessness into one session, and made it off-topic at every other one. It worked.#
Artists when they get together, all they want to talk about is how they need to make money. I've never seen a discussion among creative people that didn't immediately devolve to this. In F-O-N, big tech companies encourage this. They want all the attention focused on them.#