Monday April 16, 2018; 10:33 AM EDT
Installing the latest River5
There have been a couple of reports of trouble installing the latest
River5
, both having to do with the
iconv package
, which is a
relatively new
addition to River5. Here's the
latest report
.
I don't know what the problem is, I had no problems installing it on my Mac or on a Linux server.
When I have trouble with NPM, this is what I do:
Delete the node_modules folder and do an
npm install.
If that doesn't work,
clear
NPM's cache, delete the node_modules folder and do an
npm install.
What's unusual about iconv is that it's written in C, and as part of the npm install process it needs to compile it to machine code.
I am anything but an expert in NPM problems, that's why I'm raising a flag
here
on Scripting News.
Update: I think
Anton
got to the bottom of it. Some systems have it set up so that you can't run downloaded stuff without modifying permissions.
