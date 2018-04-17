I'm thinking about getting a new iPad, and said so on Twitter. I got a bunch of responses, including this blog post from Matt Ballantine, who loves the iPad because of its compatibility with Apple's pencil. Based on his report, I decided to get the new iPad and the pencil. I used to be a diagram person, as part of pitching ideas to other people, I'd develop what I called a chalk talk. A very good way to communicate, highly personal and persuasive. #
Ariel Anbar posted a caveat about the pencil on Facebook. #
My main problem with the Pencil is that it doesn’t hold a charge long when unused - maybe a couple of days - and recharging it requires an additional step beyond my nightly recharge of the iPad. So unless I get into a daily routine with it, I find it is usually dead in the moment of inspiration-driven need.#
On the plus side, it recharges very quickly, but 5 min is an eternity when you suddenly have the need. Add to this the occasional need to mess around to get it to reconnect, and it is one of those really cool and tantalizing and useful but not-quite-up-to-its-lofty-potential pieces of tech.#
As for how to carry it, there are many iPad cases that have solutions. Some are quite inexpensive.#
Hmmm. That's too bad. I wondered why Apple didn't promote the product more, maybe this is why. Even so, I think I'll give it a try. #