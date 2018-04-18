It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Wouldn't it be a great to have a blog that covered developments across all feed readers, so we can follow what's new? If you make a reader, would you support this? Not sure who would be good to write it, but we'd need someone who loves RSS, and isn't in business.#
I was able to replace iconv with iconv-lite in River5, so if you have been having trouble installing, it makes sense to try again. #
Example code: Using iconv-lite to do character conversion of HTTP requests. Here is the original request for help#
When I was growing up in NYC, before the EPA, they'd burn garbage in incinerators, in the morning, as I walked to school. It was choking. My mom sent me out clean, by the time I got to school there'd be burnt garbage in my hair and on my clothes. #
Long ago, I designed a language#

© 1994-2018 Dave Winer.

Last update: Wednesday April 18, 2018; 11:04 PM EDT.