Wouldn't it be a great to have a blog that covered developments across all feed readers, so we can follow what's new? If you make a reader, would you support this? Not sure who would be good to write it, but we'd need someone who loves RSS, and isn't in business.#
I was able to replace iconv with iconv-lite in River5, so if you have been having trouble
installing, it makes sense to try again. #
When I was growing up in NYC
, before the EPA, they'd burn garbage in incinerators, in the morning, as I walked to school. It was choking. My mom sent me out clean, by the time I got to school there'd be burnt garbage in my hair and on my clothes. #
- Little-known fact: I designed and developed a programming language.#
- My goal was to create an environment I would work in for the rest of my career. I just realized it's exactly 30 years later, and I'm still using it.#
- 30 fucking years. I think I earned the right to say it that way. 🚀#
- Now that I also work in JavaScript, it amazes me how easy the simple things are in Frontier, compared to JS, esp when you have to tack on a database. You really have to work at seeing what's going on. In Frontier, you just click around expanding things. You can even look at the runtime stack that way.#
- We hacked and optimized and reworked things. In comparison, JS was developed in a more chaotic way. Too many ways to do the same thing imho. In Frontier there tended to be one, which is my preference. However there are missing features. Maybe at some point I'll try to rebuild Frontier in JavaScript. I think I'm now good enough to do it. The original was written in straight C.#
- Where would I start? db.c of course. 💥#
- PS: Most people don't know about Frontier. But you probably do know about things that were developed in Frontier. Like the first blogs, podcasts, RSS feeds, readers and content creation tools, XML-RPC and lots of other good shit. People would ask me how I got so much done. "Great tools." That's Frontier.#