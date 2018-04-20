SCRIPTING NEWS
Friday April 20, 2018; 11:04 AM EDT
A new reality TV show format
A new TV show format. Tours of neighborhoods in various parts of the US. Show people in different parts how we live, and vice versa.
Walk through a typical supermarket and show what you can buy and what the prices are.
The nearest airport.
An average commute.
See it as a person living there would see it.
Confront perceptions with reality.
Reality TV that is real reality.
