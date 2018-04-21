Don't you know the best things in life are free? It's true!#
It's incredibly sad that New York magazine thinks the internet was the creation of venture capitalists and execs. Next they're going to ask us to believe that love was created by VCs. The heavens and stars above. Life itself.#
New York magazine quotes Wikimedia exec: "There is no public internet, and we are the closest thing to it," which is of course complete nonsense. You know all those citations at the end of every Wikipedia article? Where do you think those come from? Wikimedia owes the internet an apology. And New York mag, I used to respect it, has been running a series with the theme that the internet wants to apologize. That's like saying the Grand Canyon wants to apologize. This is what journalism thinks it can get away with. No different than the garbage Fox News sells. #