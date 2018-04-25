It's even worse than it appears.
The demo river
on Glitch now runs in HTTPS. (Yes, I support it in my products, when I can, but my websites won't, not until we get Google to kick back. No one owns the web. That's an absolute.)#
Unread 1.9.3
supports titleless items in feeds. Thanks! Next, let's ask Inoreader and NewsBlur to do so as well. Here's a feed
to test with. This is an important historic
feature dating back to the origins of RSS
. Today, it's how blogging can grow into Twitter's space, without its limits (with linking
, styles
, and no length limit). It was there before Twitter even existed, btw. If you look at the archive of my blog going back to the 90s you'll see
lots of titleless items. This is one of the ways Google Reader screwed up the blogging world, by refusing to support this required feature. Let's undo that mistake and grow our world. It's really easy
. 💥#
You might try listening to someone who is sure they're right, no matter what their age. Sometimes they're right, I've found.#
An update
on the work with River5
and Glitch
. The demo river
is still working, amazingly. Before I close the thread, I'd like to do a little cleanup work so there's a good example to build on for others, and for when we pick the thread up in the future. #