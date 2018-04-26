It's even worse than it appears.
BTW, since Frontier is the topic du jour,
if I could wish for one new feature, a big one, I'd like to have JavaScript integrated as a fully co-equal language to UserTalk. I'd like it to be a special version of JavaScript, that has synchronous versions of code that does various net-related things, most important, a verb that makes an HTTP call and returns what's at the specified address. Without that it isn't much of a scripting language. I'd start with the codebase that Ted has been working on (see Frontier love, below).#
I don’t support net neutrality until it’s supported at all levels. The way it’s framed now, we’re giving control to Google, Facebook, Apple over ISPs. I don’t see any reason users should take a side in that fight since they’re all fighting over who gets to screw us. 😲 #
Sam Yates
: "When Google starts lobbying for 'ad network neutrality' and Facebook for 'social graph neutrality' then I will be impressed."#
- Hearing from lots of Frontier users after Gruber's writeup yesterday. #
- I didn't know that he had used Frontier. It was really interesting to read his perspective. The connection between the language and the object database is something so simple it can be hard to explain. 💥#
- Some people wish it would "come back." For them I have good news. Thanks to solid engineering and generous work from Ted C Howard, Frontier runs on today's Macs, except now it's called The OPML Editor, because it's configured as an outliner. Long story. It's totally Frontier.#
- I'm using v10.1b19 as my IDE for my JavaScript work. I've built a real sweet code deployment environment, it's as if S3 is my file system. All this to say that Frontier is as rock-solid as ever. If you're a Mac user and want a Frontier experience, it's available to you. Not as a memory.#
- Ted maintains a GitHub repository with the latest version. The list is in reverse chronologic order.#
- There is a Windows version, I don't know how well it runs. You can download it from home.opml.org. #
- PS: For questions, there's a rebooted Frontier-user list on Google Groups.#