I’d like something between Zillow and Airbnb. I’m shopping for real estate in 10 different areas. Can’t make my mind up. Maybe I don’t want to. Maybe what I want is to spend a few months in each.#
I think Zillow will get there first. They are already starting to buy houses to flip them. What if they have to hold them for a while? They know exactly who might be interested in renting a house they just bought. (Because I faved it a year ago.)#
Here's another iteration. If enough people click a button on Zillow saying "Hey Zillow buy me this house" -- they will buy it. You have to commit to a six month lease at some time in the next X years. Some portion pre-paid. The rest they finance. #