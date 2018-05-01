It's even worse than it appears.
Tuesday, May 1, 2018
When Trump gives a speech we should arrange for Michelle Wolf to give one too. I'd fly across the country to be in the audience.#
Michelle Wolf is to Trump what the Parkland high school students are to the NRA.#
Here’s what was really positive about Michelle Wolf at the dinner on Saturday, she knocked Trump off the air. Anything less and we’d be talking about the outrageous shit he said, but who cares? His jokes aren’t as funny as hers, and she said the truth and he lies.#
