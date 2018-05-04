It's even worse than it appears.
Watched NBA playoffs while flying cross country and tweeting
about it.#
I'm watching Wild Wild Country
on Netflix. I'm through the first two episodes. I knew a few people who were at Rajneeshpuram
in my massage school days. I wish I had asked them more about what it was like there. It's a really good story so far. #
I can't get this song
out of my head. No problem. I love
this song! ❤️#
My mom
was a quilter, so I inherited a bunch of her quilts ones she made over many decades. There is a philosophy to quilting, which I observe as an outsider. The work is done very much with the idea of creating a legacy. I have a friend, Sheila, in Seattle who is a quilter. I wanted her to have one of Eve's quilts, even though they had never met. I thought of this because she posted a picture
of her latest quilt on Faceboo. We hooked up in Seattle this week, talked about parents, and of course quilting. I don't know much about quilting, but I find it fascinating. Anyway, I just rolled over the archive for this blog, saving an OPML file
of the writing I did in April, along with all the other months
. In a way my blog archive is like mom's quilt collection. A hope to pass something into the future saying this is who I was.#
Here's a quilt
Eve did of the ThinkTank logo.#
In hindsight, I realize we should have done a video walkthrough of mom's house as it was when she left us. Exactly as it was. Now it is staged for sale, all the personal stuff is out. It's a house transitioning to be a new family's house. It was our
family house for over 50 years. I didn't think of it because at the time, the way the house was set up was the most normal thing.
I never thought that it was an archive of lives that were now over, that it was about to disappear. I mention this so if you end up being the one to close up shop on a family house, take a good video snapshot before you start taking it apart. #