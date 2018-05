My mom was a quilter, so I inherited a bunch of her quilts ones she made over many decades. There is a philosophy to quilting, which I observe as an outsider. The work is done very much with the idea of creating a legacy. I have a friend, Sheila, in Seattle who is a quilter. I wanted her to have one of Eve's quilts, even though they had never met. I thought of this because she posted a picture of her latest quilt on Faceboo. We hooked up in Seattle this week, talked about parents, and of course quilting. I don't know much about quilting, but I find it fascinating. Anyway, I just rolled over the archive for this blog, saving an OPML file of the writing I did in April, along with all the other months . In a way my blog archive is like mom's quilt collection. A hope to pass something into the future saying