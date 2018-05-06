SCRIPTING NEWS
Instant outlining in LO2
To test this
feature
, open
LO2
in two different browsers.
They could be on the same machine or different machines. I am using Safari and Chrome on my desktop Mac.
Arrange the windows so you can see both at the same time.
In one of the copies of LO2:
Create a new outline -- File/New.
Make it public -- File/Get public link
Copy the URL in the dialog to the clipboard.
In the other copy of LO2:
Subscribe -- File/Subscribe to outline
Paste the URL from above.
Back in the first copy
Start typing. Note that what you type appears in the other copy of LO2.
It waits for you to let up on the typing for a couple of seconds before sending.
Then the update happens instantaneously through the magic of WebSockets!
