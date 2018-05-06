We should start an "Angry Founders of the Internet" social club to discuss what the fuck happened and how can we tell people about the magic that underlies the crapware that the bigco's are shoveling at us. It really is beautiful and amazing in there.#
Think of it this way. It's easier to take the Interstate highway everywhere, but if you do that, you miss the charming B&Bs, the dramatic beaches, restaurants, jazz clubs. The thrill of riding a bike, hiking the Appalachian Trail, skiing. All that intellectually unperpins this.#