Tuesday May 8, 2018; 3:44 PM EDT
Contract with America 2.0
Democrats say: Let us remind you what we stand for. You should believe we'll do it, because it's what we always do when we're in power. Think about this America, is this what you want? Then you should vote us in. We'll do it. It's a contract.
Tax reform
Universal health care
Climate change is real
Peace with Iran
Free training for American workers
Jobs
Black lives matter
Equal protection
Prison reform
Choice
Campaign finance reform
Legal Cannabis
Assault weapon ban, background checks
All candidates must make tax returns public
Equal pay for equal work
Clean water for Flint
Relief for Puerto Rico
