"During a recent security audit related to the GDPR, we removed the DNS entries for doc.weblogs.com, radio.weblogs.com , and scoble.weblogs.com . We had concerns about cross-domain issues such as cookie sharing, along with general concerns about having subdomains that were not under our control. At this point, the only suggestion we can make is for you to update the links on scripting.com to point to the newer domain names that are under your control."#
Of course it's not just links from scripting.com that are broken. Radio UserLand was a large early blogging community. Links into the archive of these weblogs are also broken.#
The sites are still on the web, but at this address:#