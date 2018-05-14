SCRIPTING NEWS
Monday, May 14, 2018
It seems fair if a news org can keep us from reading their articles that we should be able to tell Twitter or Facebook not to show us their links.
Medium
, the blogging site, is gradually
closing
itself off to the world. People used it for years as the place-of-record.
In Facebook, AirBnB shows me a place they think I might like. I click on it. I get the generic home page for AirBnB. I think they're wasting their ad money.
Last night's
Westworld
was the best. I was thinking the show was turning into
Lost
when all of a sudden there was a
huge
plot reveal, and I saw oh shit it makes sense now.
