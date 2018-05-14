It's even worse than it appears.
It seems fair if a news org can keep us from reading their articles that we should be able to tell Twitter or Facebook not to show us their links.#
Medium, the blogging site, is gradually closing itself off to the world. People used it for years as the place-of-record.#
In Facebook, AirBnB shows me a place they think I might like. I click on it. I get the generic home page for AirBnB. I think they're wasting their ad money.#
Last night's Westworld was the best. I was thinking the show was turning into Lost when all of a sudden there was a huge plot reveal, and I saw oh shit it makes sense now.#

