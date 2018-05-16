SCRIPTING NEWS
It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday May 16, 2018; 10:05 AM EDT
Another little feature for this blog
Previously I could put numbers in front of items in a list by adding an a flNuberedSubs attribute on the parent with the value true. Like this:
One
Two
Three
Yesterday, when I was digging around in Old School to add collapsible headlines, I realized I could easily add bulleted items, for when numbers aren't right. The attribute is flBulletedSubs. Here's a demo.
This is a bulleted item.
As is this.
And so is this.
Let's see if it works!
Yes, it does.
