When they write about Engelbart’s accomplishments they leave out the one he thought was most significant — outlines. Computers are great for augmenting human intellect. Of all the things I've developed, the one with the greatest value is outline software. Idea processors. Incredibly useful tools. The intersection of machine and brain architecture. Engelbart, a brilliant explorer of technology, found his way to this place. I did too, independently, a few years later. We were introduced by Ted Nelson . When they write the history of this period of tech development, I'm pretty sure it'll be the outliners they will be writing about.