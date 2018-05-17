It's even worse than it appears.
This podcast
tells how a fake story on Facebook started a religious war in Sri Lanka. When I listened to it I realized this is the way the net will end. Sooner than I thought. You should listen to this.#
Google didn’t prepare for the obvious questions
because the tech press never asks any. The kinds of questions they get are like “How great are you?” Keep going. There are lots of unreported stories. Big ones.#
When they write
about Engelbart’s
accomplishments they leave out the one he thought was most significant — outlines. Computers are great for augmenting human intellect. Of all the things I've developed, the one with the greatest value is outline software. Idea processors. Incredibly useful tools. The intersection of machine and brain architecture. Engelbart, a brilliant explorer of technology, found his way to this place. I did too, independently, a few years later. We were introduced by Ted Nelson
. When they write the history of this period of tech development, I'm pretty sure it'll be the outliners
they will be writing about. #
Five minute podcast
about Laurel and Yanny, obsessing about the NYT page
that lets you tweek it endlessly back and forth between the two. What does it all mean? Something. Nothing. Drives me crazy. 😜#
When people are enjoying a BBQ in the park, and the cops are called
because of their skin color, let's flood the park with BBQ-loving people of all colors. Stand with our fellow Americans.#
Darius Kazemi
, re changes to Twitter API: "The real losers here are apps that need to real-time monitor a feed of Tweets, mostly 3rd-party Twitter clients."#
- This is a lightly edited version of a Twitter thread I posted earlier.#
- My grandparents, all citizens of the US, and taxpayers, spoke English and their native languages. My paternal grandparents spoke Russian. On my mother's side, they spoke German, Polish, Yiddish, probably some Russian too. To get by they had to speak lots of languages.#
- The lawyer who got so angry has a Jewish last name, and if he's like a lot of second or third generation Jews in the US, has recent ancestors, that he may have known, who spoke English with an accent and it wasn't their only language.#
- And I bet he was embarrassed by his grandparents. I know I was. And now, as an adult, I regret this. They had hard lives. They got swept up in the Holocaust. That fucked up our family in many ways. And I bet the lawyer got some of that too.#
- So even though we got screwed, we lived. That's huge. I wouldn't exist if it weren't for their perseverance and courage. Determination. That's why the immigrants who actually make it here are such intelligent and capable people. They had to be, or they wouldn't have made it.#
- As always people focus on the number of people killed. Six million. But many more people survived, but were damaged by the experience. We live with them. We are them. And that's just us. What about African-Americans. They rose from slavery! Can you imagine.#