John Gilmore: "The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it."#
For the latest on Google's plans to turn the open web into Disneyland, read their May 17 announcement. I've written a backgrounder on the issue of Google and HTTP. Before jumping to any conclusions about what I think, please read it. #
Anyway, I had an idea that there might be a route-around. Suppose there was a site that was a container for the web. It has an address bar at the top where you enter the address of a site. It then displays the contents of the site below. It accepts HTTP or HTTPS. But the container site is accessible via HTTPS.#
Problem solved? It seems we've restored access to the sites Google doesn't like. Yes you have to access us in a compatibility box, and that's hopefully just a temporary fix until one of Google's competitors decides to try a more cooperative approach to whatever it is Google is trying to do (and I don't believe it has anything to do with our security, it's their ad revenue they're worried about).#
PS: Here's a place to comment on the technical merits of this idea. If you have a political statement please post it on your blog. Thanks. #