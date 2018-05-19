I'm going to Trieste to speak at the State of the Net conference on June 15. My second time. #
I really appreciate the opportunity, going to Italy in June is nice. Great food, wine and spirited discussion. #
I want to talk about breaking down the walls of journalism to get the people involved. I believe that's still where we're going, and the urgency is all the more severe given the way journalism has been shrinking and drifting. #
If the press were more of the people we'd have had a chance to have a serious talk among ourselves and ask if we really want to go this route. The core problem is the lack of respect we, the people, have for each other, and the extent to which we let politics and journalism herd us. They do it so well, optimized to make us succumb to advertisements, same as the giants of tech. And get us to accept, even desire!, inadequate health care and education, or even safe water and disaster relief. #
Meanwhile the climate keeps warming, and the earth becomes less habitable. #