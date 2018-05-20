SCRIPTING NEWS
Sunday May 20, 2018; 11:38 AM EDT
Mysterious AWS problem
#
Important: This is not a request for support from Amazon.
#
I had an issue on one of my EC2 servers starting last night. A few of the apps running on it were not accessible over the net.
#
I figured one of my code updates had broken something, but I couldn't find a common thread between the apps. They were
xmlviewer
,
river5
and
jsonchat
.
#
xmlviewer is the simplest so I started with that.
#
Ran it locally. Works fine.
#
Checked if the request was making it to the server. It wasn't.
#
Checked if DNS was properly mapped. It was.
#
Then I checked if the port was open in the EC2 firewall. It wasn't. There was the problem. I opened the three ports for the three apps and voila, they are working again.
#
Which leaves me with a mystery. I can't imagine I woke up in the middle of the night, in a dream, opened the EC2 console and deleted the entries for the three ports. But they weren't there.
#
What happened? I may never know!
#
