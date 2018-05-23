I always figured that our oligarchs know full well that climate change is real, they just have a different strategy for dealing with it. #
I read this piece by Charles Stross yesterday where he outlined what I assumed was their actual plan. Here's the relevant section.#
Right now climate denialism is a touchstone of the American right, but the evidence is almost impossible to argue against right now and it's increasingly obvious that many of the people who espouse disbelief are faking it—virtue signalling on the hard right. Sooner or later they'll flip. When they do so, they will inevitably come to the sincere, deeply held belief that culling the bottom 50% to 90% of the planetary population will give them a shot at survival in the post-greenhouse world. #
I have told this story myself, once at full volume in a crowded NYC subway car (inadvertently, I tend to speak loudly) and was rewarded with agreement from fellow subway riders. #