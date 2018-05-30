One of the cool things about the advent of Trump and the influence of Russia is that we have a new concept, whataboutism. It's useful because Americans do it too. Here's a conversation that illustrates.#
Joe: "It hurt when you stepped on my toe. Please don't do it again."#
Bob: "But you drove my car last week without asking."#
Whether Joe drove Bob's car last week has nothing to do with the toe stepping. What if instead Bob didn't want to hurt Joe, and appreciates knowing that there's a way to improve their friendship. #
Bob: "I'm sorry I hurt you. I will try not to do it again."#