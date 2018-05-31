From the How Far They've Fallen category, if you search for infinity on Google, you get a page of ads for a car named Infiniti. Even more interesting, if you search for define Google on Google, you don't get the mathematical definition either. In this case, they are probably correct, the name of their company has usurped the mathematical definition.#
Script runtimes should have a parameter supplied by the "supervisor" app (the one that's running the code) that says "only accept constant expressions." Anything involving a name that isn't a constant, like NaN or infinity is a fatal error. Having this level of security inside the runtime is essential.
"The best platform vendor is no platform vendor." Me, on Faceboo.