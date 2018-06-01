I use GitHub as an integral part of my development environment. More all the time. As such, I don't like to think of GitHub as an owned thing, even though I understand that it is. I never worry about what's going to become of them. I probably should.#
Would Microsoft stay out of the way of people using it? I have no idea. #
I bet they would integrate their cloud services with GitHub in some way. A button on your project to instantly deploy it in Microsoft's cloud, turnkey provisioning? Might be attractive. But it would be better for users (such as myself) if that were itself a platform that lots of service providers could plug into.#
I think thisacquisition, if it happens, illustrates why we should have non-profits at the center of the open development world. I can't imagine trusting Microsoft indefinitely. And if Google were to acquire it, that would send me immediately looking for other places to host my projects. #
Amazon seems like a better match, although I understand Microoft might use GitHub to draw more attention to its cloud hosting services. #